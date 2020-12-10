Suspect Arrested in Fatal Fallbrook Hit-and-Run

A hit-and-run suspect, who was allegedly behind the wheel of a pickup truck that struck and killed a 60-year-old Fallbrook woman walking with her husband near their home last week, was behind bars today, authorities reported.

Pasqual Domingo Pasqual Cristobal, 36, was arrested Sunday and booked into the county jail in Vista on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, DUI causing death and manslaughter, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A dark-colored pickup truck allegedly driven by Cristobal veered out of a traffic lane on Gird Road near Laketree Drive and struck the victim from be...