U.S. Navy searching for possible sailor in water off Southern California coast

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - U.S. Navy crews were searching off the coast of Southern California Friday, Dec. 11 for a sailor who may have gone overboard off the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

About 7:30 a.m. Thursday, a lookout aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier spotted what appeared to be a person in the water and rescue efforts were started, a statement from the Navy's Third Fleet said.

``Three search and rescue helicopters and a rigid hull inflatable boat were launched in response, and one sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster,'' the statement said.

Rescue efforts are being assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy aircraft, USS Bunker Hill, USS Russell, USS Howard and USS Charleston, the Navy said.