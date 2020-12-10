Woman killed in hit-and-run collision in Fallbrook

North County Fire reported that they were on the scene of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Fallbrook Thursday, Dec. 10.

The collision, reported at 4:58 p.m., happened at Gird Road with the nearest cross street being Laketree Drive.

North County Fire Capt. John Choi said a couple was walking along Gird Road when the incident happened.

"A middle-aged woman was struck and succumbed to her injuries," Capt. Choi said.

The vehicle involved in the collision did not remain on the scene and Capt. Choi characterized the incident as a hit-and-run.

He said there was no license plate information and no information about the vehicle that he could share. The California Highway Patrol has assumed the investigation.

Capt. Choi said the roads will be blocked until around 6:30 p.m. for an investigation and drivers should use alternate routes until then.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.