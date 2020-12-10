This letter is in response to the prolific whiner John Terrell’s complaint about the managing of the pandemic.

It’s so typical of the Left to blame the federal government, i.e., President Trump, for what is clearly a state issue. Each of the 50 states has managed the virus independently.

When President Trump closed the borders, Biden called him a xenophobic; the mask-less Nancy Pelosi invited the world to China Town in San Francisco, while Mayor DeBlasio said to ride the subways and later Governor Cuomo sent the infected patients to nursing homes. He didn’t even use the ship provided...