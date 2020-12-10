A Thank you for reliable service

We just had a wonderful experience at Scrappy’s Tire on South Main Street. We had some issues with our daughter’s tires while she was home from San Francisco. We called Steve and he had us come in right away and took care of the problem within hours. He even took her car for a ride so he could be sure her nine hour trip back to San Francisco would be a safe one.

We have lived in this wonderful town for over 35 years and Steve (and his Dad before him) is one of the reasons that makes living here very special. What Steve offers his customers, beyond exceptional service and professional c...