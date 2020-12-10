The new session amid COVID-19

On Dec. 7, the organizational session for the State Assembly’s 2021-2022 convened in Sacramento. But this year, things looked a lot different than normal. Though a few bills were introduced, the Speaker and other Assembly officers were sworn in, and resolutions related to operating the House were adopted, the event was not held at the State Capitol building as usual.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the new session began at Golden 1 Center, the first time since 1907 that the organizational session was held at someplace other than the Capitol.

All members entering the Golden 1 Center were...