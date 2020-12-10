Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

What I've learned in the pandemic

 
The friendliest city? I think not.

What I learned is that people don’t care if others live or die. When I drive down the street half of the people are not wearing masks.

I guess the elderly are expendable. One woman told me why don’t I just stay home all the time? So friendly!

We are supporting our daughter and her three kids; she lost her job due to COVID-19. We are also paying to send one grandchild through college. Another grandchild has lived with us for a year and a half.

But it seems our lives have no meaning? Our lives don’t matter?

If you are one of the maskless, then I sugges...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

