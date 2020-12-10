Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Border Patrol arrests 21 in foiled human smuggling operation near Del Mar

 
Last updated 12/11/2020 at 4:53pm



DEL MAR (CNS) - Border Patrol officials Friday, Dec. 11 announced that 21 arrests were made earlier this week stemming from a foiled human smuggling operation off the coast of Del Mar.

Border Patrol agents spotted a "suspicious vessel'' near Dog Beach at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, which was later identified as a panga boat dropping off 16 Mexican nationals.

In anticipation of a landing at Camino Del Mar, agents arrived to find a group of people clad in life jackets running toward three vehicles, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

One vehicle was stopped near the scene, while the other...



