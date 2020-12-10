Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

CHP, Caltrans, and SANDAG ask the public to slow down

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/9/2020 at 6:54pm



SAN DIEGO – On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the California Highway Patrol, in partnership with the California Department of Transportation and San Diego Association of Governments, announced the increased presence of CHP officers along the Interstate 5 construction zone in the cities of Encinitas and Carlsbad over the month of December.

The increase in CHP officers throughout the holiday month is intended to encourage corridor travelers to slow down, be alert, and respect the 55 MPH reduced speed limit in construction zones. Over the course of an additional four-hour CHP shift on Tuesday, Dec. 1, ove...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/10/2020 16:22