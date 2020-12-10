CHP, Caltrans, and SANDAG ask the public to slow down

SAN DIEGO – On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the California Highway Patrol, in partnership with the California Department of Transportation and San Diego Association of Governments, announced the increased presence of CHP officers along the Interstate 5 construction zone in the cities of Encinitas and Carlsbad over the month of December.

The increase in CHP officers throughout the holiday month is intended to encourage corridor travelers to slow down, be alert, and respect the 55 MPH reduced speed limit in construction zones. Over the course of an additional four-hour CHP shift on Tuesday, Dec. 1, ove...