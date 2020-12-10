'It's never enough.' San Diego County supervisor weighs in on sliding back to purple tier

Local businesses in Fallbrook continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Counties continue to slide back into the 'purple' tier for COVID-19 cases, re-shutting down businesses whether the counties agree with the decision or not.

Jim Desmond, who serves as District 5's San Diego County Supervisor, believes we're continuing to hurt small businesses and focusing on the wrong target, as San Diego County slid back from the red tier and into purple, reenforcing stricter restrictions that started Nov. 14.

"We have seen a couple of dozen businesses who have been left no choice, they have to stay open otherwise they're going to close for good," Desmond said. "We're stuck...