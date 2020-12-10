Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Juvenile suspect arrested in slaying of woman on Carlsbad hiking trail

 
Last updated 12/14/2020 at 7:48pm



CARLSBAD (CNS) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested today on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 68-year-old woman last month on a hiking trail near Buena Vista Lagoon.

The teen, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of murder in connection with the slaying of Lisa Thorborg at Hosp Grove Park in Carlsbad, according to police.

Passers-by found the victim's body near the 2600 block of Monroe Street late on the morning of Nov. 23, Lt. Jason Jackowski said. Investigators said they believe she had been fatally assaulted within the prior 90 minute...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Village News

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

