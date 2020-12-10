Baltas wins Del Mar fall meet trainer championship

Richard Baltas trains many of his horses at the San Luis Rey Training Center, and those horses contributed to Baltas winning the 2020 Del Mar Thoroughbred Club fall meet trainer championship.

Baltas saddled 52 horses during the meet which began Oct. 31 and concluded Nov. 29. He had 11 winners, including nine who have trained at San Luis Rey (the other two were in Europe prior to this summer). Ten of his horses finished second in the Del Mar fall meet, and three of the third-place horses were trained by Baltas.

"It's always good to win," Baltas said.

The fall meet championship was the second...