Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Baltas wins Del Mar fall meet trainer championship

 
Last updated 12/9/2020 at 7pm

football game

Village News/Benoit Photo

Trainer Richard Baltas is the 2020 Del Mar Thoroughbred Club fall meet trainer champion.

Richard Baltas trains many of his horses at the San Luis Rey Training Center, and those horses contributed to Baltas winning the 2020 Del Mar Thoroughbred Club fall meet trainer championship.

Baltas saddled 52 horses during the meet which began Oct. 31 and concluded Nov. 29. He had 11 winners, including nine who have trained at San Luis Rey (the other two were in Europe prior to this summer). Ten of his horses finished second in the Del Mar fall meet, and three of the third-place horses were trained by Baltas.

"It's always good to win," Baltas said.

The fall meet championship was the second...



