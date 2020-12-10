CIF-San Diego Section sports season put on hold

Sports designated for Season 1 of the San Diego CIF-San Diego Section season have been put on hold until new guidelines are put in place by the California Department of Public Health.

Dec. 12 was expected to be a big day for high school athletes all over San Diego County, but that big day is going to have to wait according to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) – San Diego County.

The section on Thursday, Dec. 3, issued a memo regarding communication that the organization had days earlier with member schools regarding the postponement of Season 1 Sports in the county.

"As of today, the Official Start Date for Season 1 Sports is on hold (TBD) until the point updated Youth Sports guidance is released from the California Department of Public Health," the memo...