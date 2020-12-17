Symone Renee Conley, 60 years old, tragically died on Dec. 10, 2020 in Fallbrook, California. She is survived by her husband, Kevin Conley, son Luke Conley, daughter Celene Merrill, sister Darcel Reynolds and parents Ronald and Dolores Reynolds.

She was born Symone Renee Reynolds on Nov. 21, 1960 in Flint, Michigan. Symone graduated from Flushing High School. A natural born athlete, she played in multiple sports including softball, track, and tennis. From winning the CANUSA games to getting a tennis scholarship, she loved the competitive nature of sports and excelled in every sport she did.

Not only was she athletic, but she was an intelligent woman as well. She earned a bachelor's degree in Communications-Radio, TV, and Film at California State University, Fullerton, where she met her husband, Kevin Conley. They shared 30 years of marriage together.

After college, her passion for real estate started. She was a dedicated Realtor for over 20 years as well as a school district employee for the last 13 years of her life. However, the most important job to Symone was being a mother and devoted wife. She loved her family more than anything.

Symone was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. She enjoyed family, faith, cooking, and daily walks. She will be remembered for her strong devotion to God, beautiful smile, kind spirit, willingness to help anyone she knew, her ability to always know the right things to say and making an impact on many people in the Fallbrook community and her treasured family. Her light will always be shining down on us all.

The Celebration of Life will be an outdoor ceremony held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church.

Donations may be given to the Angel Society in Fallbrook, California.