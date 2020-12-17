The Monarch needs milkweed to live

FALLBROOK – As Fallbrook residents walk through their little avocado town, they may notice an orange and black butterfly fluttering about. This little creature is the Monarch butterfly, one of the most well known and studied butterflies in the world.

The Monarch is the only butterfly that makes a two way seasonal migration. During the winter, the Monarch butterfly uses environmental clues to travel from the tip of North America and Canada back down to Mexico and California where it remains warmer during winter.

Similarly, when it begins to warm back up, the Monarch will migrate back to the states and Canada in late March.

Those who live in California are very fortunate due to the fact that they can find Monarchs all year round. Even though they may see a decline during winter, it is still possible to see Monarchs fluttering about and find the little yellow, black, and white caterpillars crawling through local gardens due to the mild climates here.

To be prepared for the Monarch butterfly when it arrives here in California, Fallbrook must have its host plant and nectar source, the milkweed. While the adult Monarch butterfly can get nectar from many other plants, milkweed is the only plant that the female Monarch will lay her eggs on.

The female will lay a single white egg on the leaves of the milkweed plant. She will lay in between 300 and 500 eggs in a two to five week period. After a few days, a yellow, white, and black caterpillar will hatch. The caterpillar can only eat milkweed, which is why it's crucial to provide the milkweed plant here in California. After about two weeks, the caterpillar will form into its pupa stage, also known as a chrysalis and will emerge from its pupa in about one to two weeks.

Wings of Change is trying to promote the increased introduction of California natives and butterfly host plants to prevent butterflies from going extinct and increase pollination in this town.

One of the main reasons for the increased decline of Monarch butterflies is due to the disappearance of milkweed plants. Over the past few years, there has been a drastic decrease of milkweed and the Monarch simply cannot survive without it since it is the only plant the female will lay her eggs on and the only food source for Monarch caterpillars.

With this in mind, Wings of Change encourages everyone to get involved. Plant milkweed or start milkweed seeds for their home.



For more information about how to help or get involved, contact Wings of Change at 760-908-7454, [email protected] or visit www.gotocrewsd.com/wings-of-change .

Submitted by Wings of Change.