Bonsall Woman's Club holds three-day fundraiser

Angel Society representatives, Louise Small, left, and Chris Hawranik pose with one of the decorated wreaths that was part of the Bonsall Woman's Club Christmas raffle.

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club held its Christmas fundraiser Dec. 3, 4 and 5 in the Bonsall River Village Shopping Center. This successful campaign featured 2-5 foot decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, themed baskets, and jewelry as part of a raffle.

There was also a large selection of one-of-a-kind and handmade crafts sold along with two sizes of poinsettias. The BWC's craft group tirelessly donated their time over the past year getting items ready for this event.

There were also items for sale made by the widows in the White Rainbow Project.

Village News/Courtesy photo The "Country Christmas" tree is one of nine trees raffled off during the Christmas Fundraiser Dec. 3-5.

A great deal of the success of this fundraiser was due in part to The Angel Society, which was the Title Sponsor. Other sponsors included Platinum Sponsors Coldwell Banker Village Properties, Dr. Clayton Cooke, DDS. Village Escrow Services, Inc. along with Youngren Construction were Gold Sponsors.

There were many additional sponsors for the trees, wreaths, baskets, and jewelry, as well as the Angel Benefactors (BWC member donations), who contributed to the events success.

The BWC's Boutique Fundraiser Committee donated endless hours to put this fundraiser together while River Village Properties provided its continued support and generosity.

Ladies from all over North San Diego County and South Riverside County shopped during this three-day event. The BWC is a 501(c)3 organization. All proceeds will be donated to local charities and to the college scholarship programs.

For more information, visit bonsallwomansclub.org .

Submitted by Bonsall Woman's Club.