Fallbrook's pioneers honored in virtual ceremony

Bill Atkins, of All Star Physical Therapy, is the Fallbrook Historical Society's Vintage Business of the Year honoree for 2020.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, the Fallbrook Historical Society presented its annual awards virtually this year, on Dec. 6. The honorees were recognized for their contributions to the village of Fallbrook. Under the circumstances, there was a smaller number in attendance, but the awardees expressed their delight in accepting their awards.

The first award, Vintage Business of the Year, was presented to Bill Atkins of All Star Physical Therapy. This award is given annually to a Fallbrook business that has made a positive impact on the community.

Atkins moved to Fallbrook as a child of 2 and went on to graduate from Cal State Long Beach with a physical therapy degree. He served as the director of Physical Therapy at Fallbrook Hospital, coached Fallbrook youth teams including Pop Warner football and the Boys & Girls club basketball teams. He was also a strength and conditioning coach for Fallbrook Union High School.

Atkins started his first practice, Rancho Physical Therapy, in 1984, then started All Star Physical Therapy in 2013, with Paul Demeglio, John Waite and Greg Smith.

In his comments on his honor, Atkins said, "I am definitely the benefactor of growing up in Fallbrook; the lifestyle I had growing up on a ranch (Atkins Nursery), the family I was brought up in; (I learned) sometimes you have a good crop, sometimes you don't.

"As I started out here, the connections to people are very unique; I am blessed to be part of that. There is nothing like the town of Fallbrook," he continued, "We are all blessed to be part of this community."

The 2020 Member of the Year is given annually to a member who has made significant contributions to the Fallbrook Historical Society; this year's honoree is Donald McLean Jr.

McLean is a hometown Fallbrook boy having been born in the old hospital on Main Avenue. He grew up across the street from Odd Fellows Cemetery and graduated from FUHS. A career Fallbrook firefighter with North County Fire Protection District, he retired as a Captain.

As a supporter of the Fallbrook community, he is on the Board of Trustees of the Masonic Lodge, Board Chairman of Rainbow Girls and active in the FUHS Alumni Association.

His contributions to the FHS include being a member of the Board of Directors, curator of the Gem and Mineral Collection (which was collected by his grandparents), maintenance supervisor, administration committee member and asset committee member.

McLean said, "Volunteerism has been in my veins, is who I am." He added that he volunteers with FHS to keep "the history and future of history alive" and make the museum the place for Fallbrook residents to go to find the riches of Fallbrook."

This year FHS honored three Pioneers of the Year instead of one. Jackie Heyneman, Beverly McDougal and Cecelia Njust are all long-time residents of Fallbrook.

Heyneman has lived in Fallbrook since 1971 when her late husband retired from the Navy and they settled here. She has volunteered for nearly 50 years in various Fallbrook organizations including PTA, Scouting, National Charity League, Fallbrook Players and Mission Theater, Save the Oaks, Fallbrook Land Conservancy and numerous others.

After growing up in Norwalk, Connecticut where she lived in the same house from birth to marriage, Heyneman followed her husband all over the world for 30 years. "This (Fallbrook) is the spot we wanted to make our hometown, a very special place," she said, because when they walked down the street and greeted people, "everyone says 'hello' back.

"There are many wonderful volunteers here; it's amazing to see the people come out to help our hometown," she continued. She also said she is honored to be in the company of McDougal and Njust who are "both tremendous contributors" to the community.

Bev McDougal has been a Fallbrook resident since 1960. She was a teacher at Palomar College and FUHS, teaching clothing and food courses. She volunteered with the 4-H Club, FFA, Fallbrook High School Youth Fair (livestock) and the Fallbrook Hospital Auxiliary board.

She is also a charter member of Sonrise Christian Fellowship where she has been a deacon and a Sunday school teacher. An active member of Fallbrook Historical Society, she is a past board member, past docent coordinator and was instrumental in the building of Donald J. Rivers Interpretive Center (The Barn). She was also co-founder of the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens with her late husband, Earl McDougal.

Bev McDougal was unable to comment on her award due to technical difficulties.

Cecelia Njust is a charter member of Fallbrook Historical Society which was founded in 1976. She helped raise $78K to purchase the four acre parcel that is today's FHS museum complex. The land included an 1895 farmhouse which was later discovered to have been built by Civil War Hero William Pittenger.

Njust was involved in the building of FHS's Heritage center in 1981 and in construction of the Barn in 2006. She worked on the Fallbrook Enterprise Microfilm project (helping photograph over 100 years' worth of newspapers) which was the source of the digitized searchable Fallbrook Enterprise database now at the museum. She also interviewed the early Pioneers of the Year.

Village News/Courtesy photo Don McLean, Jr., is the 2020 Fallbrook Historical Society Member of the Year.

Njust also has also served as a board member of the Friends of the Library, and belonged to the Fallbrook Art Association, Fallbrook Antique Auto Club, Reche Community Service Club and the Fallbrook Land Conservancy.

Njust said that she is good friends with Heyneman and McDougal so "what a great pleasure" it is to be in their company. "Thank you for thinking of me," she said, adding that Atkins is a former neighbor from when she lived on Red Mountain. She also said she is one of only three FHS charter members left. She said she moved to Brookdale Assisted Living two months ago.