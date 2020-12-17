Real Estate Round-Up: Home for the holidays

Home for the holidays means something extra special this year. In past years, staying home was something you would choose to do, perhaps to slow things down and restore your energy or perhaps your bank account.

This year, we have all been told to “stay at home,” so our options have been reduced by our inability to leave. So, what’s a person to do to turn these lemons into lemonade? Here’s a few ideas for you to consider.

Let’s start with where we live, Fallbrook

As I look out to my backyard, I see rolling hills, blue skies, and lots of wildlife. I remember when we first moved to Fallbrook, I would wake up each morning and pinch myself, because I felt like I lived in a resort. We’ve traveled extensively, but very few places rival the beauty of Fallbrook. And even those places that do, never have the lasting charm that makes me want to not return home.

Staying home for this holiday means I can stop long enough to remind myself of how beautiful it is here. We have some of the prettiest sunrises and sunsets this time of year. Take the time to sit on your patio, enjoy the privacy and the quiet that is uniquely Fallbrook. Listen to the sounds of nature. Check out the stars at night! We have quite a location on this thing we call planet Earth.

Decorate your home

I considered, for one brief moment, not decorating our home. I think I was feeling sorry for myself. I am so thankful that I changed my mind. Our home looks festive and happy. I love spending time here. I love the lights and the color. I think there are many people in Fallbrook who came to the same conclusion. Have you noticed how many more homes have been decorated this year? It’s beautiful! It’s a tribute to the joy of the season.

Go to Church

Christmas is, for most of us, the celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Church worship has changed, but it is still alive and well in the village of Fallbrook.

Our church, North Coast Church, has been worshipping in the parking lot. Some churches have been worshipping inside their building. The Church at the Vineyard has been worshipping faithfully amidst the bales of hay, the pumpkin patch and now the Christmas trees.

There are plenty of ways to worship during this holy of holy seasons. Catch the spirit and attend.

Make Christmas dinner a celebration

If you want a no fuss holiday meal, reach out to any of your favorite restaurants, and I’m sure they would be happy to create a wonderful meal for just the two of you, or the family and friends you are sharing this meal with. Or checkout the meat department at Major Market and purchase that special item you’ve always wanted to try, but never had the time to do.

Last year, I purchased a capon. I had never prepared capon before but was “game” (no pun intended). It was challenging and fun, and the result was amazing. We all got to laugh at the definition of a capon. I’m not going to spoil it for you but look it up.

Pair that meal with wine from one of our local wineries. If you haven’t already tasted the incredible selection we have in Fallbrook and think that the only good wine comes from Napa or Europe, you are very wrong. Fallbrook wines may not have the pedigree, but there are many exceptional varietals produced right here in the village of Fallbrook.

Make shopping for gifts a family excursion

Our local stores are still open, stroll Main Avenue and find those special gifts. Check out Joe’s Hardware for that man in your life. The Fallbrook Art Center has an amazing holiday show with one-of-a-kind items that are truly show-stoppers. The Saturday Farmer’s Market has local vendors with items that all of us would love to have.

Pressed and Blessed can design and personalize almost anything you want. I recently purchased white flour sack towels for a few of my girlfriends. They had individual stitched messages for each of my friends. Every store would be happy to sell gift cards to you, so your family or friends can shop after Christmas.

Local stores would be happy to meet you at the curb with your items after you shop via phone for the things you want. My husband has always made it his mission to purchase only from Fallbrook for the gifts he buys for me. I love it! They are always perfect and special!

Create a scavenger hunt in Fallbrook

We’ve paid a lot of money to go on scavenger hunts. You can create one yourself. Don your masks and search for the clues. Celebrate your success with take-out food and drinks from one of your favorite restaurants and enjoy talking about the experience back in your home. A little creativity is all it takes. Enjoy Fallbrook. Enjoy your family.

This will probably go down as one of our most unusual Christmases, at least I hope it will, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be great. Get on this! Make it fun! Enjoy the season! Merry Christmas!

