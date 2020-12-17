Remembrance Day celebrates renovated Pittenger gravesite

Renovation work on the gravesite of Sgt. William Pittenger, a Medal of Honor Recipient includes a new concrete curb and a custom metal fence.

FALLBROOK – Pittenger Camp 21 of The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War recently embarked on a project to remove and replace the cracked and falling apart cement curb surrounding the gravesite of Sgt. William Pittenger, a Medal of Honor Recipient, at the Fallbrook Odd Fellows Pioneer Cemetery.

Additionally, a custom metal fence was designed and placed on three sides of the curb marking The Great Locomotive Chase with both of the trains, The Texas and The General.

The middle of the fence has the Medal of Honor shining bright to honor Sgt. William Pittenger.

Submitted by Sgt. William Pittenger Camp 21 of The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.