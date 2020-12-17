Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Remembrance Day celebrates renovated Pittenger gravesite

 
Last updated 12/17/2020 at 11:49am

gravesite of Sgt. William Pittenger

Village News/Kimberly Sayre photo

Renovation work on the gravesite of Sgt. William Pittenger, a Medal of Honor Recipient includes a new concrete curb and a custom metal fence.

FALLBROOK – Pittenger Camp 21 of The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War recently embarked on a project to remove and replace the cracked and falling apart cement curb surrounding the gravesite of Sgt. William Pittenger, a Medal of Honor Recipient, at the Fallbrook Odd Fellows Pioneer Cemetery.

Additionally, a custom metal fence was designed and placed on three sides of the curb marking The Great Locomotive Chase with both of the trains, The Texas and The General.

The middle of the fence has the Medal of Honor shining bright to honor Sgt. William Pittenger.

Submitted by Sgt. William Pittenger Camp 21 of The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

The Army Color Guard

Village News/Kimberly Sayre photo

Pittenger Camp 21 held a Remembrance Day Ceremony and Fence Dedication Saturday, Nov. 21, and was honored that The Army Color Guard was present to bring in the Colors, from left, Staff Sgt. Jesus Betancourt; Sgt. First Class Stephen Gore, Staff Sg. Henry Cordero, Staff Sgt. Edson Penuela, Staff Sgt. Wade Cross and Staff Sgt. Alex Arredondo.

