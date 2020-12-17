Supervisors approve bid and award process for Ammunition, Aviation, Alvarado sidewalks

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of construction contracts for seven sidewalk projects in unincorporated San Diego County including sidewalks and other improvements along Ammunition Road, Aviation Road and West Alvarado Street.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote Wednesday, Dec. 9, appropriated $1,984,500 into the Road Fund of the county’s Department of Public Works for the seven projects, authorized the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to take the necessary actions to advertise and award multiple contracts, designated the DPW director as the county officer responsible for administering the contracts and found the projects to be categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act and National Environmental Protection Act review.

“Today’s action will fund much needed sidewalks and pedestrian improvements in the community of Fallbrook,” Supervisor Jim Desmond said.

The seven sidewalk projects also include one apiece in Lakeside, Lincoln Acres, Ramona and Spring Valley. The seven projects will construct 2,615 feet of sidewalks along with curbs, ramps, gutters and other associated items.

The use of multiple contracts will allow the projects to be completed next year; a contractor can bid on more than one project but must meet the scheduled completion dates in the case of multiple awards while the potential to construct all three Fallbrook sidewalks will allow for mobilization advantages.

Community Development Block Grant projects are intended to revitalize lower-income communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides funding for CDBG programs. The county selects its CDBG allocations based on criteria which include benefit to lower-income residents, health and safety considerations, the ability to leverage block grant funds into additional revenue, and availability of alternate funding sources.

All seven of the sidewalk projects authorized, Dec. 9, will utilize CDBG funding for the estimated construction cost of $1,984,500 including contingency. If funding remains after a project utilizing CDBG funding is completed, that CDBG money can be reallocated to another project eligible for CDBG funding.

The federal funding made the projects subject to National Environmental Protection Act requirements as well as California Environmental Quality Act requirements.

Approximately 230 feet of sidewalk that is 5 feet in width along with pedestrian ramps on the south side of Ammunition Road between 410 Ammunition Road and 420 Ammunition Road will complete a missing segment.

Curbs and gutters will also be part of the construction, and driveways will be reconstructed as necessary. Retaining walls will be installed as needed to address tall or steep slopes.

The Aviation Road sidewalk improvements will consist of 600 feet of sidewalk on the north side of the street between South Mission Road and South Main Avenue. The improvements also include curbs, gutters and pedestrian ramps. A short wall with a railing will protect pedestrians from a drop between the roadway and a commercial building on that part of the street.

Approximately 450 feet of sidewalk will be constructed on the north side of West Alvarado Street between 229 West Alvarado Street and 111 West Alvarado Street. The project will also include curbs, gutters and pedestrian ramps. A slope near the intersection of Alvarado Street and Pico Avenue will be graded.

All work will be performed within the existing county right of way. Before construction, notifications such as mailings, notices which can be placed on doorknobs or signage will be provided to inform surrounding residents and businesses of the construction impacts and schedule.

During construction, traffic control measures will be in place to limit the impacts to the community and other travelers. The construction is expected to begin in early spring 2021 and be completed during summer 2021.

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group voted 13-0, Nov. 16, with one member absent and one vacant seat, to recommend the Fallbrook sidewalk projects.