Trump Pardons 49 people; far less than any other modern president
Last updated 12/24/2020 at 1:20am
According to Pew Research, President Trump has granted clemency less frequently than any president in modern history. So far, Trump has pardoned or commuted sentences for a total of 49 people.
A Nov. 24 Pew Research report noted, "As he enters the home stretch of his White House tenure, Donald Trump has used his clemency power less often than any president in modern history, according to data from the U.S. Department of Justice. Trump's sparse use of pardons, commutations and other forms of official leniency stands in sharp contrast to his predecessor, Barack Obama, who used the clemency p...
