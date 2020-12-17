Former Rep. Duncan Hunter's wife pardoned by President Trump

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One day after pardoning former San Diego-area Rep. Duncan Hunter, who admitted misusing campaign funds for personal expenses, President Donald Trump on Wednesday granted a full pardon to Hunter's wife, who pleaded guilty to the same crime.

Trump offered much the same reasoning for pardoning Margaret Hunter as he did for pardoning the former congressman, saying the case "should have been treated a civil case" by the Federal Election Commission, not a federal prosecution.

Like the former congressman, Margaret Hunter, who filed for divorce from her husband earlier this month,...