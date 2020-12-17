NCFPD swears in new directors, selects new leaders

North County Fire Protection District Chief Stephen Abbot swears in newly-elected Board Directors Cindy Acosta, Jeff Egkan, and David Kennedy during the Tuesday, Dec. 8 meeting of the directors.

Newly-elected Board Directors were welcomed to the North County Fire Protection District meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8, and all three were sworn in at the beginning of the meeting.

Cindy Acosta and Jeff Egkan ran for their seats unopposed, but David Kennedy beat out Lee De Meo for the seat.

The board also selected Director John Van Doorn to serve as president and Director Kennedy to serve as Vice President during his first year on the board.

The board also approved the consent items that included the Oct. 27 and Dec. 1 board meeting minutes, and reviewed and accepted the financial report for October.

In action items, the board first tackled a review and declaration regarding surplus vehicles authorized for sale.

"Anything over $1,000 deemed to be surplus, as the board, we then follow our process of liquidating it via an approved method generally through an approved auction and other community sales," Division Chief Kevin Mahr reported.

The item was approved by the directors.

They also selected representatives for the North County Dispatch Joint Powers Authority.

"Each agency has a board member that represents us," Chief Stephen Abbott explained. "Director (Ken) Munson has stepped up to be nominated to be president there. Really our objective here tonight is to find an alternate to serve on that board."

Kennedy volunteered and was selected as the alternate to the committee.

They also selected Director Munson to continue his service on the Fire Mitigation Fee Committee.

The directors also approved the substitution of collateral holding on Stations 2 and 3 for Station 5 on the current loan to free Station 3 from encumbrances for escrow.

"When we took out a lease on the construction of Station 5 in Bonsall, it was necessary to put up collateral," Chief Abbot said. "We collateralized Station 2 and the old Station 3 on Olive Hill Road. Well, fast forward six years and we want to sell the old Station 3 on Old River Road. As you can imagine, with that encumbrance against that property we can't sell it. Therefore we have to get Station 3 off of the lease on station 5.

"We don't really want to have Station 2 as collateral if we don't need to, so we need to do what's called a substitution of property and what we've agreed with the leaseholder is to remove Station 2 and the old Station 3 from the Station 5 lease and replace it with Station 5 itself. They have agreed to that and that's possible for two reasons: One, Station 5 now has equity and, two, in part because we have paid off one of the notes and that is sufficient to cover the rest of the lien against it."

The directors approved the substitution unanimously.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at [email protected]