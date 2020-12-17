SDCWA hikes water costs, Fallbrook ratepayers to see water bills go up

FALLBROOK – Due in part to yet another water cost increase from the San Diego County Water Authority, Fallbrook ratepayers will see their water bills rise in 2021.

In May, the Water Authority board of directors voted to increase water costs on all 24 of its member water districts roughly 5% effective Jan. 1, 2021.

The unit cost of water has gone up more than 9% on average for Fallbrook ratepayers over the last decade and after years of trying to absorb some of these increases, Fallbrook Public Utility District has had to take steps to catch up with these rising water costs.

Having no other option, the FPUD board voted on Dec. 7, to adjust water rates, which will result in an overall rate increase of 5% to an average water and sewer customer.

“Unfortunately, we have had to pass on these costs to our customers,” said FPUD board president Ken Endter. “Fortunately, we’re pursuing a way to lower our water costs in the future by purchasing our water from another wholesaler, the Eastern Municipal Water District.

“We’ve been able to hold our operational costs virtually flat, but the rising cost of water from the Authority along with increasing replacement needs of our 60-70-year-old buried pipelines is driving these higher rates,” added Endter.

“We need to be proactive and replace these old pipelines before they break and cause damage and service disruptions to nearby homes and businesses,” said FPUD general manager Jack Bebee. “By making these improvements now, we can avoid costly emergency repairs and potential claims, prevent unplanned service disruptions, and ensure a more reliable supply of water for our ratepayers.”

Rising water costs from the Authority have been an ongoing issue for Fallbrook ratepayers. To reduce these costs, the FPUD board is hoping to part ways with the Authority and begin purchasing its water, at a much lower rate, from the Eastern Municipal Water District in southern Riverside County.

The process is called detachment and the move would save the district and its

ratepayers about $3-4 million a year, and allow the district to freeze or even lower rates for the first time in decades.

FPUD’s detachment proposal must first be approved by the San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission, or LAFCO, which is governed by local and appointed officials and is responsible for overseeing the establishment, expansion and boundary changes of cities and special districts including water districts.

LAFCO has established an advisory committee to review and analyze the proposal. The full commission is expected to vote on it sometime in 2021. If approved, the proposal would go before Fallbrook voters, who would have the final say.

For more information, go to www.fpud.com .

Submitted by The Fallbrook Public Utility District