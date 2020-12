SHERIFF'S LOG

Last updated 12/17/2020 at 11:13am

Nov. 24

Interstate 15 @ Highway 76 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia

Nov. 30

1200 block Rainbow Hills Rd Vandalism

3200 block Brushwood Ln Death

Dec. 3

600 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Commercial burglary; possession of burglary tools, controlled substance paraphernalia

Dec. 4

31700 block Nira Ln Missing person

500 block Ammunition Rd Stolen vehicle

6000 block Rio Valle Dr Grand theft

4200 block Holly Ln Assault with a deadly weapon

1100 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Under the influence of controlled substance

2800 block Alta Vista Dr Death

Dec. 5

4700 block Pala Rd Arrest: Vehicle theft, under the influence of controlled substance, petty theft

1500 block S. Mission Rd Shoplifting

Dec. 6

700 block W. Winterhaven Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia

3100 block Pankey Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

4700 block Oak Crest Rd Arrest: Kidnapping

1300 block Alturas Rd Recovered stolen vehicle

Dec. 7

30000 block N. River Rd Petty theft

200 block W. Aviation Rd Assault with a deadly weapon

Dec. 8

100 block S. Vine St Vandalism

100 block S. Main Ave Vandalism

2100 block Gracey Ln Fraud

800 block E. Alvarado St Robbery

14000 block Pala Mesa Heights Dr Commercial burglary