Waldron bill will require timely EDD responses on unemployment claims

SACRAMENTO – Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron is introducing legislation imposing deadlines on EDD claims to ensure claimants are given decisions on the outcome of their claims in a timely manner.

“Too many people are left without any information or decision about their claims and have waited months in vain,” Waldron said. “People need help when they lose their jobs and the government needs to be more responsive. A backlog of this size is unacceptable.”

This bill sets the clock ticking on EDD responding to citizen’s applications for unemployment assistance and makes EDD accountable to the people. The bill requires EDD to make UI eligibility determinations within 30 days of receipt of a claim, or within 15 days following requested follow-up information from the claimant, and to notify the claimant in advance if EDD will be unable to meet either deadline.

Submitted by Assemblymember Marie Waldron’s office.