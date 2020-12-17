Boddaert a credit to Fallbrook

As 25-year residents of The Friendly Village, we'd like to share a delightful experience we had recently with the gentlemen known as The Tree Man of Fallbrook, Roger Boddaert.

After experiencing heavy damage to our small guest house roof, courtesy of a falling eucalyptus branch, we knew we had some tree work to do. We called Roger and he arrived on the date and time agreed on, spent well over an hour with us assessing the many trees on our property and followed his visit with a precise estimate and recommendation of what tree work we should consider.

After a second consultation, the needed work was agreed upon, including the removal of a beautiful, very tall eucalyptus, and a date was set to start the job. The entire project took 2 1/2 days, and involved a crew of at least six men, plus Roger.

On the final day, Roger and an employee returned to perform an inspection and cleanup, and it was Roger who was the last to depart after thoroughly walking the entire property and personally hosing down the patio of any debris left behind.

I even caught him picking small clumps of debris out of some hedges in the front yard before we said our goodbyes with an elbow bump, today's version of a hand shake. I told him he was even more meticulous than me!

Suffice to say, Roger Boddaert is a genuine credit to The Friendly Village and those of us who call Fallbrook home.

Jay and Janet Harris