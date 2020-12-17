Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Boddaert a credit to Fallbrook

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/16/2020 at 5:37pm



As 25-year residents of The Friendly Village, we'd like to share a delightful experience we had recently with the gentlemen known as The Tree Man of Fallbrook, Roger Boddaert.

After experiencing heavy damage to our small guest house roof, courtesy of a falling eucalyptus branch, we knew we had some tree work to do. We called Roger and he arrived on the date and time agreed on, spent well over an hour with us assessing the many trees on our property and followed his visit with a precise estimate and recommendation of what tree work we should consider.

After a second consultation, the needed work was agreed upon, including the removal of a beautiful, very tall eucalyptus, and a date was set to start the job. The entire project took 2 1/2 days, and involved a crew of at least six men, plus Roger.

On the final day, Roger and an employee returned to perform an inspection and cleanup, and it was Roger who was the last to depart after thoroughly walking the entire property and personally hosing down the patio of any debris left behind.

I even caught him picking small clumps of debris out of some hedges in the front yard before we said our goodbyes with an elbow bump, today's version of a hand shake. I told him he was even more meticulous than me!

Suffice to say, Roger Boddaert is a genuine credit to The Friendly Village and those of us who call Fallbrook home.

Jay and Janet Harris

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/17/2020 17:21