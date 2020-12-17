New lockdowns

Last week, when Governor Newsom made the announcement of a new regional approach, I was hopeful. Over the past eight months, I’ve been asking for the focus to be on ICU and hospital capacity and I was glad to see that he finally was changing the focal point. However, once again, he’s missed the mark.

The governor and state did not consult with San Diego County and unilaterally implemented a “regional” approach that unfairly puts people out of work. San Diego has roughly the same population as entire states such as Utah, Iowa and Connecticut and to group us in with a “Southern California Region” with San Luis Obispo, Mono County and Los Angeles is unfair and unwarranted. Once again San Diegans are being punished!

Still, we must be honest with ourselves; the numbers are rising. Hospitalizations are increasing and ICU capacity is increasing. Now more than ever is the time to listen to the medical professionals. Continue to social distance, wear masks, limit gatherings especially indoors, when possible.

While San Diego County’s Public Health doctors and healthcare system have been handling the pandemic well, I wish the state would focus on the virus itself.

Businesses, restaurants, churches and even playgrounds are not the enemy, but they’ve made it a choice. They’ve said, you can’t have these businesses open and protect people. I think that is short sided, I think we can do both.