Someone stole the means to feed my family

Anybody who has experienced something of this nature has to deal with and what we all go through: depression, shame, blame, guilt and should have done this or that at the thought that my husband failed to protect the very means that provides for his family.

As a wife, I too have married the same hurt and disbelief of what happened after 4 a.m. Nov. 25, when I helped him hook up another gooseneck trailer when he was finally able to make a 3000-mile trip to Texas. So between Nov. 25 and 27, at 5 a.m., when I went to pick my husband up, this violation happened.

Our brand-new, hydraulic dump, water trailer was stolen. My husband poured his heart into it to provide water for contractors and develop a nursery right on Route 76 in Fallbrook, between Gird and Monserate Hill roads.

If anyone happens to see our labor of love that was stolen from us, contact the Deputy Santana, 760-451-3100 at the Fallbrook Substation, 388 E. Alvarado St., case No. 201500179.

Our family has no problem earning money to offer a reward.

We are truly at a loss on why a spineless few see fit to fill their empty souls with our blood, sweat and tears in labor of what it took to obtain these tools for living.

This hydraulic dump-water trailer was something my husband poured his heart into to be a reflection of his pride in ownership and the quality in his workmanship in providing for our family of four, including his wife, 10-year-old and 13-year-old girls.

We all are going through challenging times with COVID-19 and to provide products and services is hard enough as it is. Our support sincerely goes out to all.

Earlier, Nov. 2, we were scammed by a third party acting as Coinbase customer service, 800-547-6109, who remotely hacked us out of all our cryptocurrency, over $16,000 U.S. dollars. We were not even aware of programs that can allow others to access your account acting as Coinbase.

How are we to know when over one and a half years, there was never any communication of security breaches, compromises and scams to be aware of in updates about protection. Complete compromise. Knowing this I would at least had a decision to cease or continue to do business.

There was a customer service number and the ability to talk to someone when we first opened the account. I believe at that time they also had live chat.

Not being able to speak directly with Coinbase, no customer service number, no live chat and, without any warning, the ability to communicate was taken away.

I was caught by this scam only due to the fact of Coinbase’s negligence; I’m so mad at myself.

As of Nov. 18, we still could not contact them and their only number, 888- 908-7930, gets you nobody.

If anyone can help us; visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/stolen-and-equipment – 10% of the money raised will go to Saint Jude's Children’s Hospital.

Natthacha and Brian Bolton