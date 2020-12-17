Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Two drivers killed in fatal Escondido collision

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/21/2020 at 2:21pm



ESCONDIDO (CNS) - An investigation was underway Monday, Dec. 21 into a two-vehicle collision at an Escondido intersection that killed both drivers.

The crash involving a 1990 Nissan 300ZX and a 2006 Volvo S40 occurred at 9:51 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Country Club Drive, according to Escondido police Lt. Kevin Toth.

Both drivers died at the scene, according to Toth, who said neither vehicle was carrying any passengers.

Toth said the 300ZX had been traveling south on Broadway and the Volvo was eastbound on Country Club Drive. Both cars collided upon entering the intersection, which is controlled by a traffic signal, sending both vehicles south on Broadway. It was unclear why had the right-of-way, he said.

The Nissan driver, a 20-year-old man, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Toth, who identified the other driver as a 42-year-old woman.

Both motorists were Escondido residents whose names were being withheld pending the completion of family notifications.

It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, police said.

Escondido traffic investigators are seeking witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Adan Martinez with the

Traffic Division at 760-839-4729. Those who want to remain anonymous can call a tip line at 760-743-8477 or go online at police.escondido.org.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/21/2020 17:48