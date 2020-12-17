Assemblywoman Weber nominated to become next California Secretary of State

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday, Dec. 22 nominated Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, to serve as the next California secretary of state, a move that would make her the first Black woman to ever hold the position.

Weber would replace Alex Padilla, who was appointed by Newsom earlier Tuesday to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Weber's nomination is subject to confirmation by the state Legislature.

``Dr. Weber is a tireless advocate and change agent with unimpeachable integrity,'' Newsom said. ``The daughter of sharecroppers from Arkansas, Dr. Weber's father didn't get to vote until his 30s and her grandfather never got to vote because he died before the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965. When her family moved to South Central Los Angeles, she saw as a child her parents rearrange furniture in their living room to serve as a local polling site for multiple elections.

``Now, she'll be at the helm of California's elections as the next secretary of state -- defending and expanding the right to vote and serving as the first African-American to be California's chief elections officer,'' the governor said.

Weber, 72, has been in the Assembly since 2012 and chairs the California Legislative Black Caucus. She previously served on the San Diego Board of Education and was a longtime professor at San Diego State University.

``I am excited to be nominated for this historic appointment as the secretary of state of California,'' Weber said. ``I thank Governor Newsom for the confidence he's placed in me and his belief that I will stand strong for California. Being the first African-American woman in this position will be a monumental responsibility, but I know that I am up for the challenge. Expanding voting rights has been one of the causes of my career and will continue to motivate me as I assume my new constitutional duties.''

Senate President pro tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, praised the selection.

``I am thrilled to congratulate my good friend and fellow San Diegan, Dr. Shirley Weber, on her historic appointment as California's secretary of state,'' she said. ``Dr. Weber has been an effective and passionate leader in affirming and protecting the rights of all. As secretary of state she will not only fight to protect our vital right to vote, I know she will help ensure the workings of state government are visible and accessible to all Californians.''

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, was running for secretary of state, but offered congratulations to both Padilla and Weber.

``This was a monumental decision for our state, and I have every confidence that Alex will be an invaluable addition to the United States Senate. I look forward to supporting him in our efforts to make progressive change and stand up to Mitch McConnell,'' she said.

After Weber was appointed, Gonzalez took to Twitter.

``I feel very strongly about voting rights, that's why I was running for secretary of state,'' she tweeted. ``While I would've loved the opportunity to serve, I fully appreciate the need to amplify Black women in our state. Shirley Weber is an icon and will serve California well.''