Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

A Christmas miracle comes to Boys & Girls Clubs of North County

 
Last updated 12/23/2020 at 12:14pm

Leandro Francisco Joaquin

Village News/Courtesy photo

Boys & Girls Club member Leandro Francisco Joaquin shows his Christmas present, one of 400 donated for the occasion.

FALLBROOK – Every year, Boys & Girls Clubs of North County hosts a toy drive with the goal of providing each of their members a gift for the holidays. In years past, the club has had to purchase gifts to ensure no child leaves for the holiday break empty handed.

This year with rising costs due to the pandemic, the club wasn't sure it was going to be able to afford the extra gifts.

That's when the community of Fallbrook stepped in.

"I've never seen an outpouring of support like I did for the toy drive this year," said Brian Astredo, Director of Development for the Boys & Girls Club...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

