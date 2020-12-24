December Students of the Month honored at home

Grace Bell is a member of the San Diego Conservation Corps of high school students, among her many other activities.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union High School District Students of the Month were announced in early December with another caravan drive-by celebration to the four students' homes.

Administrators and teachers, community representatives, and Student of the Month Committee members all greeted the students and their families with yard signs, balloons, and short speeches, praising the students and their accomplishments.

Everyone looks forward to the traditional monthly breakfasts, when students are "normally" honored, but because large gatherings are not possible right now, the committee is stil...