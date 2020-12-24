Homeowners, small business owners may qualify for property tax penalty relief

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced his office is accepting penalty cancellation requests for homeowners and small business owners who were impacted by COVID-19 and missed the Dec. 10 property tax deadline.

“COVID-19 has affected many in San Diego – especially our small businesses, so we want to do what we can to help those who did not have the funds to pay their taxes on time,” said McAllister. “We want to be as lenient as we can and show compassion for those who need it.”

Property taxes that were unpaid after Dec. 10 have incurred a 1...