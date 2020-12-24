Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Homeowners, small business owners may qualify for property tax penalty relief

 
Last updated 12/23/2020 at 5:15pm



SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced his office is accepting penalty cancellation requests for homeowners and small business owners who were impacted by COVID-19 and missed the Dec. 10 property tax deadline.

“COVID-19 has affected many in San Diego – especially our small businesses, so we want to do what we can to help those who did not have the funds to pay their taxes on time,” said McAllister. “We want to be as lenient as we can and show compassion for those who need it.”

Property taxes that were unpaid after Dec. 10 have incurred a 1...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

