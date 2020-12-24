Myron (Mike) Wray Reed, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend and mentor, passed away at age 93 on Monday, Dec. 14 at his home in Fallbrook, California. He lost his battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Reed, 70 years of marriage; their two children Lynn (Dan) Vaughn of Vista, California and Walter Reed of Joseph, Oregon; two grandchildren, Jeff and James Vaughn and two great-grandchildren.

Mike was a native Californian born in Los Angeles to Myron and Ethel Reed (deceased). As a teenager, Mike would sell magazines and deliver the LA Times. Also, he was a proud member of the Sea Scouts organization. He enlisted in the Navy just before graduating from LA High school in 1945.

After the service, he attended Woodberry University and received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Soon after graduation, he was given the opportunity to join his father’s mortuary business, Reed Brothers. He eventually owned three mortuaries in the Los Angeles area, Alhambra and North Hollywood and metropolitan Los Angeles. He enjoyed serving the families in their time of need.

He was a private airplane pilot and was issued the first license in California to scatter cremains at sea. After 35 years in the mortuary business, he became semi-retired. During his “retirement years,” Mike worked most every day in his home office managing commercial properties and finances. During his free time, he continued to participate in sports as he did as a youth, playing handball in his earlier days and tennis. until the age of 91.

Mike’s passion in life was to serve the community. He did this through joining many service organizations: Elks, American Legion, YMCA (Wilshire and North Hollywood), Jr Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles, Wilshire Chamber of Commerce, Wilshire Masonic Lodge #445 (Past Master), Big Brother of America, and Goodwill Industry of Los Angeles (Chairman of the Board) and Wilshire Rotary Club (President) in Los Angeles and later joined the Fallbrook Rotary Club.

He has been a member of Rotary for 67 years. The service clubs opened many doors and opportunities for Mike to service the local community, national and world-wide which he loved.

Mike was known for his love of dogs. During his lifetime he had 18 dogs. He leaves behind Hannah, his golden retriever who is missing him terribly. He was lucky enough to have traveled with Beth all over the world, as well as in their RV across America. They have a second home at Wallowa Lake in Joseph, Oregon where they spent their summers for the past 27 years.

A graveside service was held Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery in Fallbrook. The family suggests donations may be made in Mike’s memory to Rotary Club of Fallbrook, Rotary Club of Wallowa County, Helen Woodward Animal Center in San Diego, or Goodwill Industries of Southern California.

Though he is gone, and will be greatly missed, his strengths, morals, love of family and generosity to others, will forever endure in the hearts of his family and friends.