Know the history behind beloved Christmas songs?

FALLBROOK – Holiday traditions vary from family to family, but one component of the holidays that seems to be universally enjoyed is a good Christmas song.

Music is piped throughout malls and stores to entertain shoppers, and favorite tunes may be on the radio or streamed through a digital music service as families decorate their homes.

Many people may love Christmas songs and carols, but not everyone shares the same favorites. Thankfully, there's no shortage of material when it comes to Christmas songs, ensuring there's something for everyone.

In 2014, Time magazine...