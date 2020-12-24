Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Know the history behind beloved Christmas songs?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/23/2020 at 12:55pm

music sheet with jingle bells

Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Holiday traditions vary from family to family, but one component of the holidays that seems to be universally enjoyed is a good Christmas song.

Music is piped throughout malls and stores to entertain shoppers, and favorite tunes may be on the radio or streamed through a digital music service as families decorate their homes.

Many people may love Christmas songs and carols, but not everyone shares the same favorites. Thankfully, there's no shortage of material when it comes to Christmas songs, ensuring there's something for everyone.

In 2014, Time magazine...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/24/2020 11:37