Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jamie Zeller
Special to Village News 

On the Menu - Broccoli Cheddar Parmesan Soup

 
Last updated 12/23/2020 at 12:01pm

bread bowl with soup

Village News/Courtesy photo

A small loaf of sourdough bread serves as an edible bowl for Broccoli Cheddar Parmesan Soup.

Tis the season for delicious soup recipes! Who am I kidding? I love soup when it is 100 degrees outside. There is something to be said about having that cool crisp air outside, with the sound of the rain on the roof and the fireplace going while you eat a nice warm bowl of soup.

I try to make my presentation nice even for home cooked meals. Sometimes, like anyone else, I just put the food on the plate and get to it. I was taught that you eat first with your eyes. That is why little things like the edible bread bowl and these delicious broccoli microgreens are a great addition to make your...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

