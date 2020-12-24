Raglands paint to escape COVID-19 restrictions

RAINBOW – In order to keep their equilibrium and sanity during this trying time, Jack Ragland and his daughter, Natasha Ragland, like to escape in their paintings to create a world of fun and festivity. These paintings were based on photos from the Fallbrook Avocado Festivals a few years ago, of the Citlali and Esperanza Ballet Folklorico dancers set in an imaginary hacienda.

Submitted by Natasha Ragland.

...