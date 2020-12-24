Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Raglands paint to escape COVID-19 restrictions

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/23/2020 at 12:28pm

Jack Ragland with painting

Village News/Courtesy photo

Jack Ragland poses with his "La Raspa" painting of Folklorico dancers at an imaginary hacienda.

RAINBOW – In order to keep their equilibrium and sanity during this trying time, Jack Ragland and his daughter, Natasha Ragland, like to escape in their paintings to create a world of fun and festivity. These paintings were based on photos from the Fallbrook Avocado Festivals a few years ago, of the Citlali and Esperanza Ballet Folklorico dancers set in an imaginary hacienda.

Submitted by Natasha Ragland.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.






 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/24/2020 12:29