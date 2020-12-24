The ghosts and more

It is a brave soul who has the courage to rewrite the semi-sacred words of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." That daring man is playwright Zander Michaelson. The outcome is worthy of the original.

Naturally, this current pandemic has directors directing differently, like David Ellenstein at North Coast Repertory. To abide by all the convoluted regulations with the state-ordered distancing and so forth, this version of the famous tale is told by one actor performing all of the parts.

James Newcomb is Scrooge, Cratchit, Marley, even the boy that scurries to get the largest goose in the...