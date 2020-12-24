Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to Village News 

The ghosts and more

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/23/2020 at 12:33pm

James Newcomb

Village News/Aaron Rumley photo

James Newcomb plays all the parts in North Coast Rep's "A Christmas Carol," streaming through Dec. 31.

It is a brave soul who has the courage to rewrite the semi-sacred words of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." That daring man is playwright Zander Michaelson. The outcome is worthy of the original.

Naturally, this current pandemic has directors directing differently, like David Ellenstein at North Coast Repertory. To abide by all the convoluted regulations with the state-ordered distancing and so forth, this version of the famous tale is told by one actor performing all of the parts.

James Newcomb is Scrooge, Cratchit, Marley, even the boy that scurries to get the largest goose in the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/24/2020 12:00