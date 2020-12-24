Consider these physical activity guidelines for children, adolescents and adults

The Department of Health and Human Services says that physical activity fosters normal growth and development and can help people feel better, function better, sleep better and reduce their risk for a large number of chronic diseases.

FALLBROOK – Staying healthy is a full-time job for people of all ages. While it might not always prove so easy to exercise or eat right, the benefits of healthy living are undeniable.

According to the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease, "prevention" refers to helping people avoid getting sick or identifying diseases early so treatment can begin. Immunizations and disease screenings are two vital components of preventive care, but children, adolescents and adults can take more active roles in preventive care by embracing physical activity.

The Department of Health and Human Services sa...