Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Hass Avocado Board seats new Executive Committee

 
Last updated 12/23/2020 at 1:32pm



MISSION VIEJO – The Hass Avocado Board has announced that four producers and importers have been seated to HAB’s executive committee. The 12-member board of directors elected the following members to serve for the 2021 board year.

Newly seated HAB executive committee members include:

Importer Jorge Hernandez from McAllen, Texas, as Chairman

Producer Salvador Dominguez from Santa Paula, California, as Vice-Chairman

Producer Ben Van Der Kar of Carpinteria, California, as Secretary

Importer David Fausset of Port Hueneme, California, as Treasurer

“I am honored to continue supporting the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

