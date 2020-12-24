Hass Avocado Board seats new Executive Committee

MISSION VIEJO – The Hass Avocado Board has announced that four producers and importers have been seated to HAB’s executive committee. The 12-member board of directors elected the following members to serve for the 2021 board year.

Newly seated HAB executive committee members include:

Importer Jorge Hernandez from McAllen, Texas, as Chairman

Producer Salvador Dominguez from Santa Paula, California, as Vice-Chairman

Producer Ben Van Der Kar of Carpinteria, California, as Secretary

Importer David Fausset of Port Hueneme, California, as Treasurer

“I am honored to continue supporting the...