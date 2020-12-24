Palomar Medical Center Escondido first in county to receive heart valve procedure certification

ESCONDIDO – Palomar Medical Center Escondido has received the Transcatheter Valve Certification from the American College of Cardiology for implementing evidence-based practices and meeting the highest quality and outcome standards for heart valve surgery. PMC is the first and currently only hospital in all of San Diego County to receive this certification.

The ACC's Transcatheter Valve Certification is a rigorous one-year external review and certification process that pairs with established national clinical databases to monitor patient safety and real-world outcomes related to Transcath...