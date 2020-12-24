Residents work to keep SR-76 clean

On westbound SR-76, trash collected by local residents includes four full white Caltrans and seven full black bags plus miscellaneous trash/debris equivalent to 13 full Caltrans bags.

BONSALL – Keep Fallbrook Litter Free Zone 15 captain Joe Beyer made his monthly report for the Support Bonsall & Fallbrook Team on their clean up of SR-76 from Wednesday, Nov. 30 to Monday, Dec. 14, detailing the team's efforts in an email.

"We are still at it for Caltrans and San Diego County Public Works, working far, far separated due coronavirus guidelines," Beyer wrote. They filled 13 bags on the westbound side of 76 and four bags on the eastbound side for a grand total of 17 bags which is the largest amount of trash/debris collected by far for them in a month's time.

All bags an...