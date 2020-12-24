Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jose A Alvarez
County of San Diego Communications Office 

To protect mental, physical wellness, stay close from afar

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/23/2020 at 2:52pm

person on computer zoom

Village News/Shutterstock photo

Mental health experts say it's important to stay connected to family and friends.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced us into isolation and kept us away from family and friends.

That can make for a difficult holiday season, which is usually spent gathering with others and is often the only time some family members see each other.

Mental health experts say it's important to stay connected and reinforcing those relationships can make it easier to get through this challenging time.

"Reach out to your loved ones and do it often," said Luke Bergmann, director of Behavioral Health Services for the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency. "It can help you, an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020