To protect mental, physical wellness, stay close from afar

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced us into isolation and kept us away from family and friends.

That can make for a difficult holiday season, which is usually spent gathering with others and is often the only time some family members see each other.

Mental health experts say it's important to stay connected and reinforcing those relationships can make it easier to get through this challenging time.

"Reach out to your loved ones and do it often," said Luke Bergmann, director of Behavioral Health Services for the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency. "It can help you, an...