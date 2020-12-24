Blanket Project provides Christmas presents for seniors
Last updated 12/23/2020 at 3:35pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project donated 25 large knitted and crocheted blankets and afghans and six shawls to the Foundation for Senior Care to be given to their clients for Christmas.
The Foundation for Senior Care is a nonprofit in North San Diego County that serves over 1,000 seniors and disabled adults each year. The gifts from the Blanket Project will be delivered to those seniors who might otherwise be forgotten.
The nonprofit Blanket Project, founded in November 2014, consists of many volunteers knitting and crocheting all sizes of blankets, afghans, baby blankets, hats,...
