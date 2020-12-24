COVID surge continues unabated in Fallbrook, San Diego region

Reported coronavirus cases are continuing to surge in the Fallbrook area and San Diego County, with the top four highest numbers of new daily infections since the start of the pandemic being reported in the last week.

San Diego County public health officials on Sunday, Dec. 20, reported 3,493 COVID-19 infections and no new deaths, bringing the county's total to 126,465 cases and the death toll remaining at 1,280.

Prior to that report, a record 3,611 COVID-19 infections were reported Friday, Dec. 18. The cases surpassed the previous record set one week ago – 2,867 the previous Friday – b...