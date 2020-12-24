Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

COVID surge continues unabated in Fallbrook, San Diego region

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/23/2020 at 3:50pm



Reported coronavirus cases are continuing to surge in the Fallbrook area and San Diego County, with the top four highest numbers of new daily infections since the start of the pandemic being reported in the last week.

San Diego County public health officials on Sunday, Dec. 20, reported 3,493 COVID-19 infections and no new deaths, bringing the county's total to 126,465 cases and the death toll remaining at 1,280.

Prior to that report, a record 3,611 COVID-19 infections were reported Friday, Dec. 18. The cases surpassed the previous record set one week ago – 2,867 the previous Friday – b...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/24/2020 11:37