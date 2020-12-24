Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

FUHSD board approves MOU with teachers outlining reopening plan

 
Last updated 12/23/2020 at 4:26pm

teleconference

Village News/Courtesy photo

The Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees met via teleconference to tackle a series of issues, including a memorandum of understanding with the teacher's union that set a timeline for reopening in hybrid models in relation to county COVID-19 tier systems.

During its Monday, Dec. 14 meeting, the Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees approved a contract between the district and Fallbrook High School Teachers Association and a memorandum of understanding between the two, despite voiced objections from parents and students surrounding the details in the MOU that would set hybrid learning for limited students to begin only when San Diego County returns to the red tier and for more students when the county hits the orange tier of Gov. Gavin Newsom's framework for reopening.

