FUHSD board approves MOU with teachers outlining reopening plan
Last updated 12/23/2020 at 4:26pm
During its Monday, Dec. 14 meeting, the Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees approved a contract between the district and Fallbrook High School Teachers Association and a memorandum of understanding between the two, despite voiced objections from parents and students surrounding the details in the MOU that would set hybrid learning for limited students to begin only when San Diego County returns to the red tier and for more students when the county hits the orange tier of Gov. Gavin Newsom's framework for reopening.
"To address the unique situation created by the spread o...
