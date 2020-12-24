Kicking It at Christmas time

Christmas is here. Can you remember when you still believed in Santa Claus?

Can you recall when you were 5 years old, even 6 or 7? It was then on Christmas morning you could barely hold back your excitement. The wonder that came with seeing the festive bows wrapped around holiday paper? Christmas morning was the highlight of your small world.

If you try hard, maybe you can even conjure the vision of Santa putting packages under a decorated tree for you. It was a magical time. To be a kid and believe.

As adults, Christmas comes with a different desire. We ask for health. We ask for security...