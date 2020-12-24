Real Estate Round-Up: T'was the night before Christmas

Last updated 12/23/2020 at 4pm

It just seems appropriate to share this poem, written in 1822, by American poet Clement Clark Moore. Enjoy your home, your family, and the magic of this beautiful time of year!

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,

In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there;

The children were nestled all snug in their beds,

While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads;

And mamma in her ‘kerchief, and I in my cap,

Had just settled down for a long winter’s nap,

When out on th...