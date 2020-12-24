Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill

By Andrew Taylor The Associated Press

U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is seen at the U.S. Capitol at night after negotiators sealed a deal for COVID-19 relief Sunday, Dec. 20, in Washington.

Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday, Dec. 20, on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.

The agreement, announced by congressional leaders, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

It came after months of battling and pos...