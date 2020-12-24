Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill
Last updated 12/23/2020 at 4:30pm
Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday, Dec. 20, on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.
The agreement, announced by congressional leaders, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.
It came after months of battling and pos...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)